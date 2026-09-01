Bessent Expects Japan to Take Steps to Prop Up Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Asheville, North Carolina, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that he believes the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan will take measures to prop up the yen.

"It's my belief that the Japanese government and that the BOJ will do the things that will lead to a stronger yen," Bessent said in an interview on U.S. broadcaster CNBC.

"I have information that the market doesn't have," he added.

The treasury secretary is stepping up pressure on the Japanese central bank to raise its policy interest rate.

The yen is weakening despite a concerted yen-buying market intervention by Japanese and U.S. monetary authorities in late July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]