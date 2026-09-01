ADB President Kanda Given 2nd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Asian Development Bank said Tuesday that President Masato Kanda has been reappointed unanimously for a second term by all 69 member economies.

Kanda's new term runs for five years beginning on Nov. 24. He was the only candidate in the election.

"I am deeply honored by the trust our members have placed in me at this critical moment in our region's history," Kanda, a Japanese national, was quoted by the Manila-based ADB as saying.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said in a statement that she strongly hopes that the ADB will "continue to...provide stronger support for the region's sustainable growth and development" under Kanda's leadership and in close collaboration with its member countries.

Kanda, who was previously Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs, the country's top finance diplomat, assumed the post of the ADB president in February 2025, serving the remaining term of his predecessor, Masatsugu Asakawa, also a Japanese national.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]