Sushiro to Open 1st U.S. Outlet in N.Y. in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro will open its first U.S. outlet near Times Square in New York in October, its operator, Food & Life Companies Ltd., or F&LC, said Monday.

F&LC President Masahiro Yamamoto made the announcement at a press briefing in the city.

Prices will be set at 5 dollars per plate for bigeye tuna and shrimp, and 10 dollars for "bluefin otoro," or fatty tuna. The outlet will also offer menu items tailored to U.S. tastes, including shrimp double-cheese roll priced at 14 dollars per plate.

Yamamoto said that F&LC will take on a new challenge after expanding its outlets mainly in Asia. He emphasized the company's determination to make a success in New York, the world's largest city, from which information is disseminated across the globe.

The Sushiro restaurant in New York will feature an ordering system using a large display, many table seats and Japanese-style private dining rooms. No tips will be required.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]