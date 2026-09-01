Japan Foreign Ministry Sets Up Cyber Security Policy Division

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday established the Cyber Security Policy Division within its Foreign Policy Bureau in response to the growing risk of cyberattacks driven by advances in artificial intelligence.

The division will be responsible for further strengthening coordination with allied and like-minded countries, and other partners while also contributing to international rule-making, the ministry said.

The unit was first created in 2016 under the bureau but was later merged into the National Security Policy Division as part of an organizational reform.

Amid increasing cyber threats, however, the ministry determined that a dedicated division is necessary.

About 10 to 20 staff personnel at the National Security Policy Division concurrently serve as members of the newly launched division, working to promote Japan’s cyber diplomacy, such as offering capacity-building support to developing countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]