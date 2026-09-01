USJ to Expand Theme Park Site for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--USJ LLC, the operator of Universal Studios Japan, is set to expand the site of the movie theme park in the western city of Osaka for the first time since its 2001 opening.

The Osaka municipal government said Tuesday that it will lease a land plot adjacent to the northern side of the theme park to the company. A lease contract is expected to be concluded in 2028.

By building new attractions on the site, the company hopes to attract more visitors to the popular theme park.

The site of about 30,000 square meters, currently leased to Nippon Steel Corp., is scheduled to be returned in June next year, according to the city.

USJ approached the city in April this year about a lease of the land and aims to finalize the contract while conducting a survey on possible soil contamination at the site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]