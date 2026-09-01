Japan PM Seeks Nepal's Cooperation in Search of 5 Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday asked for Nepal's maximum cooperation in the search for five Japanese nationals who went unaccounted for after a massive flash flood that occurred in Himalayan country last week.

She made the request in phone talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who replied that his government is working hard in its search and rescue operations.

Takaichi said that the Japanese government has decided to provide emergency relief supplies, such as tents and blankets, to Nepal and is preparing to dispatch a disaster relief team.

Shah explained the extent of damage from the disaster and expressed gratitude for support from Japan.

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