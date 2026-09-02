Japan's Takaichi Vows to Strengthen Defense Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her determination on Wednesday to strengthen the country's defense capabilities amid the severe security environment, including China's military buildup.

"Unless we have the resolve to venture into a new world without fear of change, we will not be able to safeguard the lives of the people and their peaceful daily lives," Takaichi said at a meeting of Self-Defense Forces commanders in Tokyo.

She expressed a willingness to respond swiftly to new ways of warfare using artificial intelligence and drones.

Takaichi called for a continuous review of the SDF's organizations and systems as its top-down command structure makes it difficult for the actual situation on the ground to be reflected in decision-making.

She also urged SDF personnel to combine their expertise to strengthen defenses in new domains such as space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]