SoftBank-Linked SB Energy Files for U.S. IPO

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--SB Energy Inc., an artificial intelligence infrastructure developer backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., has filed for an initial public offering on the U.S. Nasdaq market, the company said Tuesday.

SB Energy did not disclose the offering price or the date of the listing, but U.S. media reports said the company could go public as early as this month.

According to the reports, the company is seeking to raise 5 billion to 7 billion dollars, with a target valuation exceeding 50 billion dollars.

SB Energy develops infrastructure necessary for AI, including power generation facilities and large-scale data centers. It plans to lease these assets on a long-term basis to SoftBank Group and OpenAI, the U.S. developer of the ChatGPT AI chatbot.

According to the IPO prospectus released Tuesday, SoftBank Group will remain the company's controlling shareholder after the listing, while U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp. will invest a total of 3 billion dollars through transactions related to the IPO.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]