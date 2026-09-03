NEC to Launch Frontier AI Cyberdefense Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. said Wednesday that it plans to launch a cyberdefense enhancement service for corporate clients utilizing so-called frontier artificial intelligence at the end of this month.

The Japanese electronics company's BluStellar Intelligent Managed Service will help boost users' cyberdefense capabilities through AI-driven automation for risk analysis, response prioritization and countermeasure planning against cyberattacks.

The service will use advanced AI models such as those from Anthropic and OpenAI.

NEC will first provide the service mainly to financial institutions, manufacturers and distribution service operators, with a goal of achieving 30 billion yen in revenue over three years.

The service comes as companies are increasingly concerned about risks of cyberattacks that disrupt supply chains and destroy social infrastructure, Norihiko Kimura, corporate executive vice president at NEC, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]