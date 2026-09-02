Japan Developing GPS-Based App to Locate Nationals Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry is developing a smartphone app that uses GPS data to identify the locations of Japanese nationals either living or traveling overseas, it was learned Wednesday.

The app, which will access users' location information with their consent, is expected to help verify the safety of Japanese citizens swiftly in the event of an armed conflict or a massive disaster overseas.

The ministry aims to start operating the app in fiscal 2027, informed sources said.

Until now, Japanese embassy staff have relied on phone calls to confirm the safety of Japanese nationals in the wake of conflicts and disasters overseas. However, these efforts were difficult in areas with weak or no mobile signals.

The new app will be designed to track users' locations even in areas with poor reception. Through the app, the ministry is considering sending a message asking users if they are safe and receiving their responses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]