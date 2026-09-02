Panel Calls for Remote Analysis of "Tokuryu" Communications

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police need to introduce remote analysis of communications between members of "tokuryu" loosely organized anonymous criminal groups to prevent damage caused by them, an expert panel said Wednesday.

"It is difficult to clarify encrypted communication content with the current investigation method, and remote analysis is necessary to prevent damage," the National Police Agency panel said in an outline of its recommendations, referring to highly confidential apps used by tokuryu members.

The NPA aims to introduce the remote analysis at an early date after the panel announces its final recommendations as soon as this month.

Remote analysis raises concern about the confidentiality and privacy of communications guaranteed by the Constitution, but the panel concluded that it is constitutionally permissible to take necessary measures with due process. It emphasized the need for clear rules and prior judicial review.

If police identify a communication terminal believed to be used by tokuryu members during an investigation, they could request a court warrant for remote analysis in advance, according to the outline and other sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]