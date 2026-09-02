Mitsubishi Motors' New Pajero Unveiled at Tokyo Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. unveiled the new Pajero, an SUV model, at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday, with sales in the country scheduled to start Dec. 17.

The release will mark the Pajero's return after its production for domestic sale ended seven years ago. Prices and other details will be announced Oct. 29.

At the presentation event, Mitsubishi Motors President Keisuke Kishiura described the new Pajero as the company's "flagship model."

The new model "embodies" Mitsubishi Motors, he also said. "We invested everything we have, including our technology, in the new Pajero."

The diesel-engine vehicle will also be sold in Thailand, from mid-October, and in Australia, from early December. The company aims to sell a total of 10,000 units in the three countries this fiscal year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]