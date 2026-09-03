M'bishi Heavy, NEC to Form Defense Sector Partnership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and NEC Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic alliance in the defense sector.

The two companies said Wednesday that they would consider collaborating on the development of equipment and systems for "new ways of warfare" using artificial intelligence and drones. They aim to make proposals to the Japanese Defense Ministry as early as fiscal 2027, which starts next April.

Mitsubishi Heavy is Japan's largest manufacturer of defense equipment such as vessels and fighter jets, while NEC provides the ministry with a command and control system.

The two firms are expected to work together to develop a system integrating AI into the operation of drones and unmanned ships.

In its annual defense white paper published last month, the ministry said that it would accelerate preparations for the use of drones and the military application of AI.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]