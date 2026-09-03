G20 Ministers Call for Curbing AI Development Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Innovation ministers from the Group of 20 major economies ended their two-day meeting Wednesday, calling on countries to refrain from introducing regulations that would hinder corporate technological innovation, including technologies using artificial intelligence.

The policy was included among the three principles for emerging technologies in a joint ministerial statement.

"These technologies will strengthen long-term growth and development across our economies when deployed in a secure and reliable manner," the ministers said in the statement after their meeting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Industry minister Ryosei Akazawa represented Japan at the ministerial talks. "We will work toward social implementation to realize growth and prosperity using AI," he said at a press conference after the meeting.

In the Carolina Principles for Emerging Technologies, the G20 ministers said they aim to "focus any new regulation on novel considerations that existing legal frameworks cannot adequately address, and scope new rules to address gaps rather than duplicating existing protections."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]