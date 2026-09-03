Tottori Governor Promotes Local Sake in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai hosted U.S. influencers and Japanese travel industry officials at a liquor store in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday to promote sake from his western Japan prefecture.

Hirai said that his prefecture intends to capitalize on the increasing number of sake drinkers abroad.

Only famous sake brands, including from Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, are popular in the United States, according to a Japanese sake retailer.

Hirai plans to promote Tottori sake, taking advantage of its designation under Japan's geographical indication local brand protection system in October 2025.

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