Japan to Toughen Skill Test for Elderly Drivers with Records

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency plans to apply stricter criteria for the mandatory driving skill test for drivers aged 75 or older with a record of traffic violations, officials said Thursday.

The agency will add test categories assessing their skills to turn cars in the opposite direction and checking their safety confirmation practice. It also plans to increase the penalty points for not stopping at an intersection.

The change was decided based on a report submitted by an expert team. The NPA will implement the change as early as fiscal 2027 after gathering public opinions.

The skill test targets elderly drivers who committed violations including speeding and neglecting traffic signals during the three years preceding the renewal of their driving license. The test examines such drivers in actual vehicles to see whether they can properly operate the steering wheel and follow traffic lights and signs when driving.

The expert team had discussed whether the current test is appropriate as it turned out that those who had passed the test were involved in accidents or committed violations at a far higher rate than elderly drivers with no record of infractions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]