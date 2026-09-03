FamilyMart to Introduce New Cash Register to Cut Staff Burden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. said Thursday it will introduce in stages from this month a new cash register system that can easily be switched between self-checkout and staffed modes to reduce burden on store workers.

This is the first cash register system renewal at the company in about 10 years. The firm aims to complete the introduction at some 16,500 stores across the country by the end of February 2027. The new system is also able to deliver change automatically.

Currently, two separate systems--manned and self-checkout cash registers--are installed at FamilyMart stores.

With the new system, staffed checkout mode is expected to be used mainly when stores are busy and self-checkout mode when the number of customers is small, such as late at night. The system can call employees when necessary. The company also plans to add an English function next spring.

FamilyMart hopes the new cash register system will cut the total working hours at its stores by 20 pct by fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2025 level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]