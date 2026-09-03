Japanese Lawmakers Likely to Visit China in September
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese lawmakers seeking to promote friendly relations with China is considering sending a delegation of young members to Beijing this month to seek ways to improve bilateral ties, its leader, Hiroshi Moriyama, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday.
Relations between the two countries have been strained since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks in November about a potential Taiwan conflict angered Beijing.
The suprapartisan Japanese lawmakers’ group last sent a delegation to China in April 2025. A planned trip in May was called off after a Japanese Self-Defense Forces member entered the grounds of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.
A separate suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers visited China in late August.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]