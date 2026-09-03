Japan to Expand Defense Equipment Support for Like-Minded Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide defense equipment to about 12 countries for free in fiscal 2026, an increase from eight in the previous year, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The increase in the number of countries eligible for such aid under the official security assistance program comes amid China's growing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China sea.

Japan launched the OSA program in fiscal 2023 to enhance its own defense capabilities by strengthening the deterrence capabilities of like-minded countries.

Under the program, Japan has so far provided defense equipment to nations in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Tonga and Fiji.

In fiscal 2026, which started in April, Japan plans to add Kenya and Cambodia to the list of countries eligible for the aid. It will send communication equipment and patrol boats to Cambodia. Vietnam and East Timor are also potential recipients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]