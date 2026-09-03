Putin Lauds Tax Breaks for Islands Claimed by Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that tax breaks for the four Russian-held islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories have been successful, underscoring Moscow's intent to develop the islands as Russian territory.

Putin made this remark in his speech at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

In 2022, Russia designated the Kuril Islands, including the four Japan-claimed islands, as a special zone, exempting businesses from corporate and other taxes. This July, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic announced the start of production and sales of bottled drinking water on Kunashiri Island, one of the disputed islands.

During his speech, Putin emphasized the importance of continuing to create a favorable environment for investors by drawing on experience with the system to further develop the region.

In August, Putin made his first visit to Etorofu Island, the largest of the disputed islands. On Wednesday, he told reporters in Kyrgyzstan that he was not surprised by Japan's protest over his visit, and claimed that Japan was responsible for the deterioration of Japan-Russia relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]