Tokyo DisneySea Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo DisneySea, one of the most popular theme parks in Japan, on Friday celebrated the 25th anniversary of its opening.

The only ocean-themed Disney park in the world, located in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, has continued to attract and excite visitors from both in and outside Japan since its opening on Sept. 4, 2001.

The park has continued to evolve over a quarter of a century, with its operator, Oriental Land Co., revamping existing attractions and making massive investments to build new areas.

The “Sparkling Jubilee” celebration to mark the milestone kicked off in April this year. Special shows and merchandise aligning with the event’s color theme of “jubilee blue,” described on the theme park’s website as being “inspired by the beauty of the seas,” will be available to visitors during the period of the event through March 2027.

On Friday, an official commemorative book featuring past events held at Tokyo DisneySea will be released from major Japanese publisher Kodansha Ltd.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]