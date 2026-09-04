Woven by Toyota, Shizuoka Prefecture Sign Partnership Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Woven by Toyota Inc., a Japanese company that runs a demonstration area for next-generation mobility technologies, signed a partnership agreement with the Shizuoka prefectural government on Thursday.

The Toyota Motor Corp. unit that operates the Woven City demonstration area and the central Japan prefecture will jointly test a system aiming at eliminating traffic accidents using mobility technologies and infrastructure data this fiscal year.

The two sides are also considering testing self-driving technology in the prefecture.

"The agreement is the first step toward spreading innovation from Shizuoka to Japan," Woven by Toyota CEO Hajime Kumabe said after a signing ceremony at the Woven City in the Shizuoka city of Susono.

Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki said that he hopes Woven by Toyota will fully use the prefecture's vast fields for its experiments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]