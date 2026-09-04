No Request from Bessent for Japan Policy Change: Katayama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated Thursday that there has been no request from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for a change in the economic policy of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Bessent “did not make any specific request,” Katayama told reporters at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo after briefing Takaichi on a recent meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies. Takaichi looked relieved after receiving the report, Katayama said.

Katayama and Bessent were among the participants of the G20 gathering, held in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday.

At a press conference after the G20 meeting, Bessent said he told the Japanese side that the country, which has continued massive monetary easing and fiscal expansion, should “stop the reflation.”

The remark was interpreted by some as a request for the Takaichi administration to revise its economic policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]