Realistic Robotic Penguins Popular at Wakayama Theme Park

Newsfrom Japan

Shirahama, Wakayama Pref., Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Two robotic penguins that move realistically are gaining popularity at the Adventure World theme park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The robots--one modeled after a rockhopper penguin and the other after a gentoo penguin--are exhibited among real penguins at the theme park, the world's only facility to house 10 species of penguins.

Visitors looked amazed to see one of the robots deftly move its flippers to change direction and dive deeper into the water as it swam next to real Humboldt penguins. "I thought it was real," one visitor said.

The robots were created by Ikuma Okada, a 34-year-old leader of a group within the Adventure World operator.

Established in 2019, the group began developing robotic animals to let people who cannot visit the park feel closer to animals. It has made robots of many types of animals, including dolphins and tuna.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]