Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess to Attend Late Norway King's Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will visit Norway for three days from Tuesday to attend a funeral for the late King Harald V, according to a plan approved by the Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday.

The funeral will be held at Oslo Cathedral in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Wednesday.

According to Japan's Imperial Household Agency, the Norwegian royal family informed Emperor Naruhito of the funeral.

Given the Imperial Family's tradition of not having the Emperor attend funerals and the fact that Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, attended the 1991 funeral of King Olav V, father of the late King Harald V, the Emperor decided to send the Crown Prince and Crown Princess to next week's funeral.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will leave Japan from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane Tuesday morning. They will return home Thursday afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]