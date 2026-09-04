Japan FY 2027 Budget Requests Hit Record 143 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--General-account budget requests from Japanese government ministries and agencies for fiscal 2027 totaled a record 143,065.6 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The total requested amount for the year starting next April rose by 16.8 pct from 122,445.4 billion yen sought for the fiscal 2026 budget, reaching a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

The jump reflected the government's decision to include in the initial budget funds for recurring measures that had previously been earmarked under supplementary budgets, as well as the creation of a new investment quota with no ceiling on the amount of funding that can be requested.

The fiscal 2027 requests were roughly 2.5 trillion yen higher than the sum of the fiscal 2026 initial budget and the fiscal 2025 supplementary budget. General-account requests for the new investment quota, to be used for crisis management and growth investments, totaled 12,173 billion yen.

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