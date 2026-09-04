Japan Panel to Mull Limiting Use of Civil Trial Evidence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Friday that he will ask an advisory panel to consider a law revision barring the use of evidence submitted in civil trials for purposes not directly related to court proceedings.

Hiraguchi told a press conference that he will ask the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, at its meeting on Sept. 14 to consider the change to the Code of Civil Procedure.

The request will come after video evidence submitted by the government in damages lawsuits against the state involving improper interrogations by prosecutors was played in court and broadcast by television and other media outlets. The proposed law revision may restrict the public release of such videos.

"While taking into account concerns that have been raised, I hope the council will conduct thorough deliberations," Hiraguchi said.

The Code of Criminal Procedure bans the use of evidence disclosed by the prosecution other than for trial proceedings and preparations. A code revision enacted in July applied a similar ban to evidence submitted in retrial proceedings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]