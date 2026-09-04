Japan's Koizumi Rules Out Hiring Foreigners for SDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces will continue to limit the eligibility for joining them to Japanese nationals and not consider hiring foreigners, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday.

Koizumi was speaking in response to a proposal from former Defense Ministry and SDF officials to consider hiring foreigners for certain operations, such as base management, to address labor shortages.

The proposal was compiled by a study group of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and released Wednesday. The group's members include former Administrative Vice Defense Minister Tetsuro Kuroe and Koji Yamazaki, former chief of staff of the ministry's Joint Staff. Some people voiced concerns about the possible hiring of foreigners.

"Securing human resources is a major challenge in the context of the declining birthrate and aging population," Koizumi told a news conference Friday. He added that the government will address the issue by establishing an agency for retired SDF members and their families, improving the treatment of active personnel and utilizing artificial intelligence.

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