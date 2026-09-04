844 Cases of Quality Irregularities Identified at Nidec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A committee of outside experts set up by Nidec Corp. said Friday that it has identified a total of 844 cases of product quality irregularities committed by the major Japanese motor maker in and after 2012.

The irregularities included changes in materials, manufacturing processes and designs without consent from customers.

On the cause of the misconduct, the investigation committee said in a report released the same day that inappropriate decisions had accumulated at the company "under pressure from various business processes, including performance targets, cost reduction and delivery deadlines," which led to the "formation and entrenchment" of an "unsound state."

"Misconduct of this scale in the sphere that concerns the nucleus of manufacturing is extremely serious," lawyer Toshihiko Itami, head of the committee, told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, adding that the company "must take the matter seriously and implement corrective measures."

Of the irregularities, 95.4 pct were changes in designs, materials and others without customer approval, while cases of falsification and fabrication of test and inspection results accounted for 2.6 pct, and violations of inspection and manufacturing conditions made up 1.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]