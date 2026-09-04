Quad Officials Agree to Continue Dialogue toward Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials from the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India have agreed to keep in close contact to open the way for holding a summit of the four countries' leaders, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Quad countries are unlikely to hold a summit meeting anytime soon because of strained relations between the United States and India.

The senior officials' meeting took place in New Delhi on Thursday. From Japan, Hiroyuki Namazu, senior deputy minister for foreign affairs, attended the gathering.

The officials discussed cooperation to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific amid concerns over China's growing military and economic coercion.

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