S. Korean Parliament Speaker Highlights Future, History with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima on Friday made a courtesy visit to South Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik, who took office in June.

During their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, Cho emphasized that the sustainable development of South Korea-Japan relations requires cooperation for the future and efforts to resolve historical issues between the two nations.

Mizushima expressed his willingness to establish stable and forward-looking bilateral ties.

Cho, who has been elected six times and is familiar with Japan-related affairs, currently serves as an adviser to a group of South Korean lawmakers to promote bilateral ties with Japan, as well as the chair of a similar group for South Korea-U.S. relations.

A member of the Democratic Party of Korea, Cho is close to President Lee Jae-myung.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]