Japan Defense Ministry Stresses Importance of AI Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Friday underscored the importance of the Self-Defense Forces expanding the use of artificial intelligence, citing the results of its analysis of the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israeli camp and Iran.

The ministry said that a new way of fighting, which combines numerous drones and AI in a complex way, has taken root, stressing that the SDF must take measures in order not to fall behind the speed of the U.S. military's decision-making.

This conclusion will be reflected in a planned revision by year-end of the government's three key national security-related documents.

According to the analysis, the U.S. military, by using AI to select targets and means of attack in its fighting with Iran, is increasing the speed of decision-making and drastically improving the efficiency of its operations.

Iran is countering with massive drones. Also by utilizing measures such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for Middle East crude oil, Tehran is staging asymmetric warfare against the United States, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]