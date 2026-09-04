New Ginza Mirai Museum to Showcase Anime, Manga Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Department store operator Matsuya Co. will open a new exhibition hall in Tokyo's Ginza district on Saturday to showcase anime, manga and other pop culture.

The Ginza Mirai Museum is located on the second and third floors of the Matsuya Ginza store's annex, which will also open on Saturday.

"Unlike our existing customer base, we expect to welcome many younger people and foreign tourists," Nobuhiro Hattori, a Matsuya executive officer, said at a press event on Friday.

The new exhibition hall will feature cutting-edge content that is not covered in the store's main building. The store operator hopes that the new facility will help establish Ginza as a "holy site" of Japanese culture in five years.

From Saturday to Sept. 29, an exhibit on the popular Chinese anime "Heaven Official's Blessing" will be held. A cafe on the third floor of the annex will offer a menu themed around the exhibit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]