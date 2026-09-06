Free Legal Consultation Service Expanding for Japanese Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry is working to expand a support system that allows Japanese nationals and their families abroad who have become victims of crimes to consult local lawyers free of charge.

The initiative was first introduced in China last year and has since been launched in the Philippines and Thailand. The ministry aims to make the service available in more and more countries, particularly focusing on nations with many incidents and large numbers of consultations.

The system was established in the wake of an incident in which a Japanese boy was stabbed to death in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in September 2024. As the bereaved family faced difficulties navigating legal procedures that differ from those in Japan, the ministry began to consider offering Japanese-language lawyer consultations and launched the program in China in January 2025.

The ministry assumes that the service is available mainly to victims of serious crimes such as murder, bodily injury, assault, domestic violence, nonconsensual sexual intercourse and indecent assault. Those seeking assistance can apply through a Japanese diplomatic mission abroad to receive from lawyers explanations on how to submit victim reports and on investigation and trial procedures, as well as advice on seeking damages and compensation.

"The number of consultations is increasing, and there is demand," a government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]