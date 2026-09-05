Tree Felling at Washington Golf Course Triggers Concern

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The felling of a number of trees at a public golf course in Washington has sparked controversy as cherry trees may have been included in the felled trees.

Concerns are growing that nearby cherry trees, a symbol of friendship between Japan and the United States, could possibly be affected. U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a large-scale renovation for the golf course so that it can host major tournaments, such as the U.S. Open.

The Washington Post has reported that 150 trees were cut down in a recent couple of weeks, including a cherry tree at the golf course at East Potomac Park, located on a manmade island in the Potomac River.

A U.S. Department of the Interior official told Jiji Press on Tuesday that arborists are doing "routine maintenance" with selective removal of hazard and nonnative invasive trees as well as declining and dying trees, while stopping short of mentioning whether cherry trees gifted from Japan were included in the felled trees.

While the U.S. administration stressed that the recent felling was not part of the golf course renovation plan, U.S. media said that part of a row of cherry blossom trees near the golf course may be included in the planned renovation area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]