Japan's Takaichi to Address U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to deliver an address at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, earlier than the previously planned Sept. 24, it has been learned.

According to the latest list of speakers for the general debate of the upcoming 81st General Assembly session at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Takaichi is set to be the last to speak in the afternoon meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 22, the first day of the general debate. There is a possibility that the start of the last speaker's address could be significantly delayed.

The list was released Friday and has been updated from one announced in July.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also slated to speak on the first day, in the second slot of the morning meeting.

North Korea is expected to send a vice minister-level official to address the General Assembly, as was the case last year. The North Korean representative would speak on Sept. 28, the final day of the general debate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]