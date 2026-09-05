Takaichi Seen Retaining Motegi, Katayama in Cabinet Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering keeping Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama in their posts in a reshuffle of her cabinet expected for mid-September, sources in the administration said Saturday.

Takaichi plans to retain key members of her cabinet and the leadership team of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which she leads. She apparently believes that it is necessary to retain Motegi and Katayama from the standpoint of policy continuation for the important areas of foreign affairs and finances.

In the LDP leadership election last October, Motegi lost in the first round and backed Takaichi in the runoff. He has actively visited foreign countries since being appointed foreign minister under the Takaichi administration and met with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, many times as part of Tokyo's efforts to build rapport with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Motegi retains a certain level of support within the LDP, especially among members of a disbanded intraparty faction he had led. He is on good terms with LDP Vice President Taro Aso, a key backer of the Takaichi administration, who is also seen keeping his position.

Takaichi is believed to be trying to shore up her power base for her potential bid to be re-elected LDP president in next year's leadership race in the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]