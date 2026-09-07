Fewer Japanese than Australians, Indians Feel U.S. Harmful to Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Far more Australians and Indians felt that the United States is a harmful presence in Asia than Japanese people, a recent survey has shown.

According to the survey conducted by the University of Sydney's United States Studies Center covering people in the Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, the proportion of Indian respondents who thought that the United States is mostly harmful to Asia stood at 37 pct and that of Australians came to 36 pct.

By contrast, the proportion came to 12 pct among Japanese respondents.

On the other hand, the proportion of those who said that the United States is mostly helpful to the region stood at 27 pct among Indian respondents, 22 pct among Australians and 42 pct among Japanese respondents.

Meanwhile, more people believed that China is more harmful than helpful to Asia among all four Quad nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]