Treatment of Hayashi in Focus for PM Takaichi's Cabinet Reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A major focus in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's planned reshuffles of her cabinet and the executive lineup of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party is how she will treat internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is seen certain to run in the LDP's leadership election in autumn next year, political watchers say.

Hayashi has been actively visiting many parts of the country to deepen ties with local party members apparently as preparations for his bid for LDP presidency.

Some believe that it would be difficult for Hayashi to run in the LDP race if he remains in the cabinet.

Takaichi is expected to carry out the cabinet and LDP leadership team shake-ups on Sept. 16-18 at the earliest.

Hayashi delivered a speech at a seminar held by the LDP's branch in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in the city of Kagoshima, the capital of the prefecture, on Saturday. Explaining the internal affairs ministry's regional revitalization efforts, Hayashi said that "I will do my best" to make Japan stronger by reviving rural areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]