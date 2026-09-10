Japan Dept. Stores Adapt "Osechi" New Year's Dishes to Youth Trends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese department stores have started offering "osechi" traditional New Year's dishes for 2027, pushing products that reflect current trends in an effort to attract young consumers.

Department stores are rolling out products incorporating trends such as "Oshikatsu," or activities for enthusiastic support of "oshi," or favorite characters and celebrities, and so-called "guilty consumption," or the deliberate choice to enjoy indulgent foods without regard for calories.

Sogo & Seibu Co. sells an osechi product themed on the Super Sentai series, a long-running Japanese superhero television franchise for children, at 26,460 yen. The set includes "nerikiri" traditional Japanese confectionery inspired by heroes from five different works, the first of which dates back to the 1970s, in hopes that three generations of a family can enjoy their favorite characters together.

Additionally, the company has kept the price of its popular four-tier osechi box unchanged from last year at 23,220 yen, as consumers have become more budget-conscious amid rising inflation.

"There's a growing polarization between consumers who prioritize price and volume and those who seek a New Year's sense of being special and trendiness," a Sogo & Seibu official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]