Statue Depicting Destruction of Japan Symbol Shown in Russia
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Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that a ceremony was held in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk on Friday to unveil a new statue marking Moscow's World War II victory over Japan.
The ministry urged Russia through diplomatic channels to remove the statue of a Soviet troop destroying a stone marker bearing a chrysanthemum emblem, a symbol of Japan, saying that it is unacceptable from the viewpoint of Japanese public sentiment and extremely regrettable.
The chrysanthemum emblem is widely recognized as a symbol of Japan, and it is absolutely unacceptable to install a monument that depicts its destruction, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]