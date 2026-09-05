Statue Depicting Destruction of Japan Symbol Shown in Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that a ceremony was held in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk on Friday to unveil a new statue marking Moscow's World War II victory over Japan.

The ministry urged Russia through diplomatic channels to remove the statue of a Soviet troop destroying a stone marker bearing a chrysanthemum emblem, a symbol of Japan, saying that it is unacceptable from the viewpoint of Japanese public sentiment and extremely regrettable.

The chrysanthemum emblem is widely recognized as a symbol of Japan, and it is absolutely unacceptable to install a monument that depicts its destruction, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

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