2 Die in Possible Cake Shop Arson in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out at a cake shop in the city of Motosu, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, Saturday night, and two bodies were found from the site, according to local authorities.

Three other people were sent to hospital.

The fire at the confectionery shop, Sunrise, started around 9 p.m. Saturday. A person who was at the scene made an emergency call to police, saying: "Someone was stabbed. Gasoline was sprayed, and a fire broke out."

The Gifu prefectural police department is investigating details.

There were a total of 11 people at the cake shop--a woman in her 60s who is related to the store and her acquaintances--at the time. The police suspect that one of them may have been involved in the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]