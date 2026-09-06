3 Die in Possible Cake Shop Arson in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Motosu, Gifu Pref., Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A fire broke out at a cake shop in the city of Motosu, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, Saturday night, and two bodies were found from the site, according to local authorities.

Three other people were sent to hospital, and one of them was confirmed dead.

The fire at the confectionery shop, Sunrise, started around 9 p.m. Saturday. A person who was at the scene made an emergency call to police, reporting: "Someone was stabbed. Gasoline was sprayed, and a fire broke out."

The Gifu prefectural police department is investigating details of the incident on suspicion of arson and murder.

According to investigative sources, the person who was confirmed dead at the hospital, Hiroshi Hayashi, a 70-year-old male corporate executive from the Gifu city of Mizuho, may have been involved in the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]