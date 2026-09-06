Heavy Rain Forecast in Kanto-Koshin, Other Regions Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Kanto-Koshin eastern to central regions and the Tokai central region of Japan are expected to see heavy rain on Monday as a front located off the country's Pacific coast is seen moving to the north.

Heavy rain may also hit the Pacific side of the Tohoku northeastern region and western regions of the country.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called for caution against landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and swollen rivers, as well as lightning strikes and wind gusts.

Linear precipitation zone information was issued to the Kanto eastern region and Tokai.

Specifically, linear precipitation zones may develop until early Monday in Tokyo's Izu Islands, from Sunday night to Monday morning in Aichi and Mie prefectures, from Sunday night to shortly before noon Monday in Shizuoka Prefecture, and from late Sunday night to shortly before noon Monday in Tokyo, excluding the Izu and Ogasawara islands, as well as in neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]