Heavy Rain Forecast in Kanto, Other Regions Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Pacific side of Japan's Tohoku northeastern region as well as the Kanto eastern and the Tokai central regions are expected to have heavy rain on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

The heavy rain forecast is based on an estimate that a front located off the Pacific will move to the north Monday and a low-pressure system will develop off the Tohoku region's Sanriku coast as a result, according to the agency.

The agency called for caution against landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and swollen rivers, as well as lightning strikes and wind gusts.

Linear precipitation zone information was issued for Tohoku, Kanto and Tokai.

Specifically, linear precipitation zones may develop until early Monday in Tokyo's Izu Islands, until Monday morning in Aichi and Mie prefectures, until shortly before noon Monday in Shizuoka Prefecture, and from late Sunday night until shortly before noon Monday in Tokyo, excluding the Izu and Ogasawara islands, as well as in neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]