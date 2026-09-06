Tamaki Wins 3rd Term as Head of Japan Opposition DPFP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki won a third term in the Japanese opposition party's leadership election Sunday.

In the election, held at an extraordinary party convention in Tokyo, Tamaki, 57, defeated his sole opponent, Mikihiko Hashimoto, 30, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Tamaki won 127 of the 159 points, far more than 32 gained by Hashimoto. Tamaki obtained 42 points from DPFP member lawmakers, and Hashimoto 11.

At a press conference after the election, Tamaki said that his new term, which runs until the end of September 2029, will be a "period for the DPFP to make preparations to seize power," adding, "We aim to raise the number of our parliamentary seats and run the government in a way that allows us to lead the realization of policies."

As to the 2028 election for the Senate, the upper Diet chamber, Tamaki said that the DPFP aims to increase its seats in the chamber, formerly called the House of Councillors, to 40 or more including those not to be contested in the poll, in a bid to become the largest opposition party in the chamber.

"We aim to perform strongly in the next Lower House election by beefing up our bargaining power and ability to realize policies," he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]