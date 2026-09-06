Akane Calls ICC Last Bastion of Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane, under U.S. sanctions, on Sunday called The Hague-based organization the last bastion of the rule of law in the world.

Support from people around the world is necessary for the continuation of the ICC, she said in an event held by a nongovernmental organization in Tokyo.

Akane, who attended the event online, expressed her sincere gratitude for assistance from Japan, such as a signature campaign.

The U.S. sanctions are illegal and unacceptable, she said, calling them a move to suppress justice through external force.

Akane said she has been able to receive her salaries through a local bank while facing problems remitting money. Companies have rejected transactions with her due to the sanctions, she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]