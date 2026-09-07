Certified Coordinators for Foreign Residents Spreading across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 162 certified coordinators who help foreign residents consult with local governments and others have been deployed in 38 of Japan's 47 prefectures since the certification system was launched by the Immigration Services Agency in fiscal 2024.

The system was introduced amid an increasing number of foreign residents in the country, as well as a growing number of consultations from them, and the increasingly complex nature of these consultations.

To be certified, applicants must take courses to acquire knowledge about related topics, such as residency status, immigration procedures and mental health, and pass tests. Certifications are effective for three years. Courses to renew certifications will start next fiscal year.

"I feel great joy when advice seekers in difficult situations move on to the next stage of their lives," one coordinator said in an interview with the agency. "I'm happy that I work more with people from various fields, such as agriculture, medical and welfare."

However, an agency official said, "It's difficult to secure human resources only by highlighting the significance of the duty."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]