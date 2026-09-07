Dodgers' Ohtani Unlikely to Pitch Again This Season

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Two-way Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to return to the mound this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts suggested Sunday.

"If you're looking at the calendar, how much he's thrown in the last week, I think we can all do the math," Roberts said.

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3 after suffering inflammation in his left knee and an injury to his right upper arm.

Meanwhile, Roberts said that Ohtani could return to the starting lineup as a hitter in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Ohtani has been left out of the starting lineup for four consecutive games since Thursday.

Before Sunday's game, the manager said that the injured areas that had been bothering Ohtani had settled down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]