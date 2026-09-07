Ex-CRA Head Noda Apologizes over Botched Merger Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, former co-head of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, on Monday apologized over a botched merger plan among the CRA, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito.

"It's truly disappointing and regrettable. I offer my deep apology," Noda said in a blog post after the heads of the three opposition parties late last month confirmed that the groups will not merge.

Noda became co-head when the CRA was launched in January by House of Representatives members from the CDP and Komeito ahead of a Lower House election in February.

With a breakup of the CRA now appearing inevitable, Noda said that forming a new parliamentary group in the lower chamber among CRA members originally from the CDP and Komeito will be discussed as a new framework to expand centrist forces.

"I won't give up bringing together centrist forces," the former prime minister said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]